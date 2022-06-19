Alina Lipp - German Charges Brought Against Her for TRUTH of DONBASS - How Western MEDIA Impose their TRUTH to the READERS - Part II 061922

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HOW WESTERN MEDIA IMPOSE THEIR TRUTH TO THE READERS⚡️PART II
This is the second part of the interview of German citizen Alina Lipp with her Serbian colleague Miodrag Zarkovic. Alina has already been attacked by the full power of the German "democracy" for her reports (https://t.me/neuesausrussland)from Donbass. I was surprised and shocked by the lawlessness that the Western media are doing. For unexpected details, watch the second part of the interview.