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Response to My Before It's News Article, "God's Chosen People?"
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52 views • October 25, 2020
This is a short video in regard to my response to a reader who commented that I was promoting anti-semitism in my article. So I state my case.
Original source article (Before It's News):
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/10/gods-chosen-people-3734223.html
Check out my new website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
Enroll in MillennialMikey University:
https://www.millennialmikey.net/mmu
Original source article (Before It's News):
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/10/gods-chosen-people-3734223.html
Check out my new website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
Enroll in MillennialMikey University:
https://www.millennialmikey.net/mmu
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