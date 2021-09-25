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AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Randy Pullen and Ken Bennett Closing Summary Only]
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110 views • September 25, 2021
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [Randy Pullen and Ken Bennett Closing Summary Only] - https://youtu.be/5WeqCfyr-oU
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [CyFir Digital Security Report Only] - Cyber Ninjas Presentation - https://youtu.be/ZnPE9m-huns
AZ Forensic Audit Report EchoMail Report - [Dr Shiva Signature Analysis only] https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
Full Audit Report - https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
Released 9/24/21
09/24/2021 - Presentation of the Maricopa County Election Audit
September 24, 1:00 pm
https://player.invintus.com?clientID=6361162879&;eventID=2021091005
Arizona Audit report presentation, Cyber Ninjas share their results of election audit
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/sAAu6O33rNE
The Cyber Ninjas' findings, including presentations by CEO Doug Logan and Ben Cotton, founder of CyFIR, a digital security firm and an audit subcontractor.
The results of a machine count, done on high-speed counting machines the Senate purchased. Randy Pullen, the Senate audit's spokesperson and a former state GOP chairman, is scheduled to present that report.
A review of the signatures on envelopes voters use to mail their ballots produced by a known conspiracy theorist, Shiva Ayyadura, whose firm, EchoMail, did a review of the signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes.
An overview of the county's election procedures, presented by Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state.
ELECTION AUDIT DOCUMENTS [Official]
_____________________________________
President Fann's Letter to Attorney General Brnovich
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/letter-to-the-ag
AZ Forensic Audit Report - [CyFir Digital Security Report Only] - Cyber Ninjas Presentation - https://youtu.be/ZnPE9m-huns
AZ Forensic Audit Report EchoMail Report - [Dr Shiva Signature Analysis only] https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
Full Audit Report - https://youtu.be/P11rYD2W1ss
Released 9/24/21
09/24/2021 - Presentation of the Maricopa County Election Audit
September 24, 1:00 pm
https://player.invintus.com?clientID=6361162879&;eventID=2021091005
Arizona Audit report presentation, Cyber Ninjas share their results of election audit
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/sAAu6O33rNE
The Cyber Ninjas' findings, including presentations by CEO Doug Logan and Ben Cotton, founder of CyFIR, a digital security firm and an audit subcontractor.
The results of a machine count, done on high-speed counting machines the Senate purchased. Randy Pullen, the Senate audit's spokesperson and a former state GOP chairman, is scheduled to present that report.
A review of the signatures on envelopes voters use to mail their ballots produced by a known conspiracy theorist, Shiva Ayyadura, whose firm, EchoMail, did a review of the signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes.
An overview of the county's election procedures, presented by Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state.
ELECTION AUDIT DOCUMENTS [Official]
_____________________________________
President Fann's Letter to Attorney General Brnovich
https://www.azsenaterepublicans.com/letter-to-the-ag
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