Corey Haag: Humanity is at the Crossroads Between a Free or Dystopian Future

Corey Haag discusses the crossroads humanity finds itself at in this global struggle between transhuman dystopia or a world with some semblance of freedom as we've been used to. We discuss the construction of parallel societies, building community, local activism, and his Liberty Uncensored newspaper project.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Liberty Uncensored https://www.libertyuncensorednp.com
Twitter https://twitter.comlibertyunp
Corey Haag https://coreyhaag.com
About Corey Haag
Corey Haag is an author, speaker, researcher, and publisher of the Liberty Uncensored newspaper.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.