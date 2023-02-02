Corey Haag: Humanity is at the Crossroads Between a Free or Dystopian Future

Corey Haag discusses the crossroads humanity finds itself at in this global struggle between transhuman dystopia or a world with some semblance of freedom as we've been used to. We discuss the construction of parallel societies, building community, local activism, and his Liberty Uncensored newspaper project.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com





Websites

Liberty Uncensored https://www.libertyuncensorednp.com

Twitter https://twitter.comlibertyunp

Corey Haag https://coreyhaag.com





About Corey Haag

Corey Haag is an author, speaker, researcher, and publisher of the Liberty Uncensored newspaper.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)