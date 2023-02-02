Corey Haag: Humanity is at the Crossroads Between a Free or Dystopian Future

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Corey Haag discusses the crossroads humanity finds itself at in this global struggle between transhuman dystopia or a world with some semblance of freedom as we've been used to. We discuss the construction of parallel societies, building community, local activism, and his Liberty Uncensored newspaper project.
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Websites
Liberty Uncensored https://www.libertyuncensorednp.com
Twitter https://twitter.comlibertyunp
Corey Haag https://coreyhaag.com
About Corey Haag
Corey Haag is an author, speaker, researcher, and publisher of the Liberty Uncensored newspaper.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)