❗️Russia is on the right side of history in liberating Ukraine's people from NATO exploitation.

⚡️Under NATO's protection the Zelensky regime is conducting adrenochrome farming, operating bio labs, big pharma live testing, mass prostitution of Ukrainian women for export, illegal organ harvesting, child trafficking and the genocide of all able bodied Ukrainian men.

Adding:

Great news from Kursk (Russia) region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces group is completely surrounded in the Kursk region in the area of ​​Olgovskaya grove, where enemy units retreated after the liberation of Olgovka.

Over the past week, the enemy has made several attempts to break out of the cauldron. Today at 4 a.m., groups of 15-20 people tried again to break out of the trap.

As a result of the effective fire strike, more than 80 enemy soldiers were killed, another 40 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were wounded, some of whom were abandoned by their fellow soldiers.

In addition, 24 Ukrainian militants were captured. The cleanup of the area and the elimination of the remaining enemy are currently ongoing.