The Rock Almighty. Alive In The Word!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Our relationship with Christ is in direct reflection with our relationship with the word. When we intimately know one, we know the other.





The Living Word

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Through the Bible, God speaks personally to His children.

Hebrews 4:12-13

The Bible is the most amazing book ever written. God used human beings to record His thoughts and words in writing so that others could know Him (2 Peter 1:20-21). The One who spoke the universe into existence still speaks just as powerfully through the pages of the Bible that you hold in your hands.

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit:

Temple of Soul

Put Die Happy on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3W6Mjkt

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4f1i9bj

Die Happy - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PA2p2DKiHM0g8VLJDPBbg





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday