Newsmax uses footage of Iowa to report on Moscow
264 views
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Moscow – where all the signs are in English and random people walk round dressed like Thriller-era Michael Jackson. This version of Moscow, of course, only exists in the imaginations of those at Newsmax.

To everyone else this is Davenport, Iowa, the scene of a recent catastrophic building collapse. But this tiny detail didn’t stop Newsmax trying to pass off footage from Iowa as the scene of a drone strike in Moscow.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
iowamoscownewsmax

