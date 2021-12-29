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The Myth of the Rational Voter - Dr Bryan Caplan on Freedomain Radio
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21 views • December 29, 2021
http://www.bcaplan.com/
Bryan Caplan is a Professor of Economics at George Mason University and blogger for EconLog. His first book, The Myth of the Rational Voter, was named "the best political book of the year" by the New York Times.
His new book, Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, went on sale April 12.
He's been published in the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, American Economic Review, Economic Journal, Journal of Law and Economics, and Intelligence, and appeared on 20/20 and C-SPAN.
Bryan Caplan is a Professor of Economics at George Mason University and blogger for EconLog. His first book, The Myth of the Rational Voter, was named "the best political book of the year" by the New York Times.
His new book, Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, went on sale April 12.
He's been published in the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, American Economic Review, Economic Journal, Journal of Law and Economics, and Intelligence, and appeared on 20/20 and C-SPAN.
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