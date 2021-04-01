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Sue Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten for histeria make on false PCR tests / Perelik a virológust rémhírterjesztésért!
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11 views • April 01, 2021
Elindult a jogi eljárás Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, a berlini Charité virológusával szemben, aki a SARS-COV-2 korona-vírust felismerő PCR-teszt alapjait alkotta meg,egy Kínából kapott DIGITÁLIS SZEKVENCIA alapján.
Egyébként a mai napig NINCS IZOLÁLT Sars-Cov2 vírus.
Egyébként a mai napig NINCS IZOLÁLT Sars-Cov2 vírus.
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