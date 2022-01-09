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NEW YEARS SPEECH 2021 = 2022 AGE OF EYE-OPENING TRUTHS ~ by Lucas Alexander [Age Of Truth TV]
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97 views • January 09, 2022
NEW YEARS SPEECH 2021 = 2022 AGE OF EYE-OPENING TRUTHS ~ by Lucas Alexander [Age Of Truth TV]
Filmed on New Years Eve - 31 December 2021
Please leave your comments in the comment section below with your thoughts on the coming year 2022.
Thank you for the love and support. We wish you a HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Please share links to this video.
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You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
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AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Link to video on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNIee_HKD0M
Filmed on New Years Eve - 31 December 2021
Please leave your comments in the comment section below with your thoughts on the coming year 2022.
Thank you for the love and support. We wish you a HAPPY HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Please share links to this video.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2022 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Link to video on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNIee_HKD0M
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