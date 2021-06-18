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Johnny Cash Speaks from the Grave
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599 views • June 18, 2021
http://TERRORofGOD.com
http://JonathanOToole.com
Social justice warriors
What good do you do?
Will the world be better
When you're through?
You've pissed on everyone
That's gone before;
Now slavery is knockin'
At your door.
Generation...
You smell like Hell to me.
You've murdered law
Since 1973.
I've seen 'em burned and torn
And I've seen 'em die...
And day & night
Unto the Lord I cry.
Generation,
I hate every one of you.
You cut me & you scarred me
Through and through
Just because you said my presence
Was unplanned
Now I'm put to death
At my own mother's hand
Generation:
Disappear & be no more.
May you melt away
And may the dirty whore...
...who whelped you
Be put in stocks & stoned
And righteous men take
Everything you owned.
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
+1 816 337 2614
http://JonathanOToole.com
Social justice warriors
What good do you do?
Will the world be better
When you're through?
You've pissed on everyone
That's gone before;
Now slavery is knockin'
At your door.
Generation...
You smell like Hell to me.
You've murdered law
Since 1973.
I've seen 'em burned and torn
And I've seen 'em die...
And day & night
Unto the Lord I cry.
Generation,
I hate every one of you.
You cut me & you scarred me
Through and through
Just because you said my presence
Was unplanned
Now I'm put to death
At my own mother's hand
Generation:
Disappear & be no more.
May you melt away
And may the dirty whore...
...who whelped you
Be put in stocks & stoned
And righteous men take
Everything you owned.
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
+1 816 337 2614
Keywords
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