08.05.24 First Look: Bestech Swordfish Button Lock EDC Magnacut Stainless Steel
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
76 followers
Follow
19 views • 9 months ago

Well it's time to look at a new EDC knife. This one comes from The Knife Center's weekly review. It's exclusive to them and so far I am quite impressed. Fit and finish are spotless. She is smooth, a bit lighter than my old EDC and nice enough to go with you from the boonies to the reception hall.

The HRC on this knife is 62-63 so she definitely an upper end knife.

We'll put her thru the paces and see if she holds up.

Thanks for watching

Be well my friends

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

Keywords
beerandgearswordfishbrewsandviewsgear-reviewfirst-lookbestech-bg62buttonlockmagna-cut-stainless
