QR Codes Build Fences. The CBDC And Vaccine Passports Combined With The QR Codes Lock Us In!
American Patriots God Country
Published 19 hours ago

"If you look at the number of ways QR Codes & the data coming in can be misused it's scary. QR Codes just help build the fences. It's the CBDC, & the Vaccine Passports in combination w/ the QR Codes that lock us in." - Catherine Austin Fitts

Original Video Link: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=64bab4c48c997fe53e4779e7 

