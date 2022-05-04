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Elon Musk | Grimes, the Mother of Musk's Two Children "We Are Becoming Cyborgs"
Thrivetime Show
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401 views • May 04, 2022
Find All of the Facts Related to Elon Musk At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Elon Musk was listed on the 2008 World Economic Forum list of Young Global Leaders. Musk produced two children with Grimez who released the SATANIC song “We Appreciate Power.” Musk founded OpenAI in San Francisco in 2015 with Sam Altman, and Others. OpenAI LP received a $1 billion investment from Bill Gates’ and Microsoft. Musk owns the COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac and is openly discussing using his Boring Company to dig the new CERN Hadron Collider.

Watch the April 29th 2022 full length interview with Grimes today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOwm7GUjcg8

Watch the Grimes 2018 song "We Appreciate Power" pushing COVID-19 / The Great Reset agenda today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA

Watch the Grimes 2002 song "Shinigami Eyes" pushing the transhumanism agenda today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzPElFdxMCM

See the Google Chrome Extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shinigami-eyes/ijcpiojgefnkmcadacmacogglhjdjphj

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out
ReAwaken America Tour Featured / Past Speakers Include:
General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Robert F. Kennedy, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Owen Schroyer, Melissa Tate, Trump-Attorney Jenna Ellis, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.

Watch The ReAwaken America Documentary for FREE Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
Keywords
elon muskthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show
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