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Vaccines, Autoimmunity and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness with Dr. Thomas Cowan
The Karlfeldt Center
The Karlfeldt Center
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117 views • August 30, 2022

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt discusses the immune response, the exponential rise of autoimmune diseases, and the impact of neurotoxic vaccine adjuvants such as aluminum on the developing immune system. 


Learn More about:

Your Immune System Response
Exponential Rise of Autoimmune diseases 
Impact of Vaccine Adjuvants - Aluminum
The myth of Herd Immunity and the risk of an unvaccinated child on a vaccinated child


Toxins and Adjuvants are driving the autoimmune diseases to skyrocket. It is neither an assumption nor a feeling. By merely taking an unbias look at the history of medicine and the published literature on the subject, it is an inescapable conclusion.  - Thomas Cowan


Now, anywhere from 20 to 40% of the children have a chronic disease. Dr. Cowan explains how vaccines distort the two branches of your immune response — the cell-mediated immunity and the humoral (antibody production) immunity — which in turn radically increases your risk of cancer. He further describes the origins of the fastest-growing subset of conditions is autoimmune diseases.


Keywords
vaccinesimmunitydiseasecowanneurotoxicchildhood illness
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