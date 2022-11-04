AA-159 G. Edward Griffin talks Red Pill Expo, deprograming from the matrix, and more

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G. Edward Griffin joins us today to talk about Red Pill Expo. We will also get into current events, where things are headed, and how to prepare for what is to come.
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