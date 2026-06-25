Babylon is fallen: Pope Leo XIV is celebrating with communists

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Credits to The New American



Alex Newman, Senior Editor at The New American, interviews roman catholic Michael Hichborn who exposes pope Leo XIV’s association with communists and revolutionaries.



