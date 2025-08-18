BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
08-17-2025 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 61 Third Commandment
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
5 views • 1 day ago

Third Commandment - Exodus 34:19 (Net Bible) “Every firstborn of the womb belongs to me, even every firstborn of your cattle that is a male, whether ox or sheep. 20 Now the firstling of a donkey you may redeem with a lamb, but if you do not redeem it, then break its neck. You must redeem all the firstborn of your sons.


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donate Online - https://donate.lbh.church

Donate paypal - https://www.paypal.lbh.church

Donate - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app

yahuahyahushaset apartliving branch hebrew churchfirst-born of manfirst-born oxenfirst-born sheepfirst-born characterinstead of first-born
