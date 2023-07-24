Is there a Gnostic Jesus?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





July 23, 2023





Gnosticism is a complex and diverse religious and philosophical movement that emerged in the

early Christian era. While it encompasses a wide range of beliefs and practices, here are ten key

teachings commonly associated with Gnosticism.





Dr Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X





Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNEVbWs4_mI