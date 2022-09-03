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Arrest Bill Gates protests compilation MUST SEE! SPREAD!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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559 views • September 03, 2022


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"ARREST BILL GATES!" - Roaring Massive 'Super Protest' Ascends Outside of TED Talk Ahead Of Gates' Keynote Speech - Media Silent

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/arrest-bill-gates-roaring-massive-super-protest-ascends-outside-ted-talk-ahead-gates-keynote-speech-media-silent/


Bill Gates HQ London | Piers Corbyn speech - Subject Access YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGZLtg8HHBA


“Bill Gates, you’re not welcome here.” A protest against globalism has gathered near the Vancouver Convention Centre were Bill Gates is scheduled to speak at the 2022 TED Conference. / Twitter

https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1zqKVBMQmApKB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1513243337007898624%7Ctwgr%5E1526f04b9706b647988733f0b7783d957c492d31%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F04%2Farrest-bill-gates-roaring-massive-super-protest-ascends-outside-ted-talk-ahead-gates-keynote-speech-media-silent%2F


BREAKING: Protesters Chant Arrest Bill Gates - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/9MSIuGeEX44


Tucker Carlson: Electronic vehicles are a disaster for the environment | Fox News Video

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311621533112#sp=show-clips


Real Chris Sky Official Website - Motivational Speaker & Freedom Advocate

https://realchrissky.com/


Convention for the protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms - Brave Search


Young MC - Just Say No Lyrics | Lyrics.com

https://www.lyrics.com/lyric/3427043


GENOCIDE Synonyms: 11 Synonyms & Antonyms for GENOCIDE | Thesaurus.com

https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/genocide


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