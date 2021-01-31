GAMESTOP PEASANT REVOLT 2021 EXPLAINED: reddit vs. wall street

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Explaining the GameStop-stock market situation in 5 minutes. #stonks #gamestop
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About reallygraceful:
To better understand the present, we must examine the past. This channel is dedicated to connecting the two, providing context and asking questions along the way. There is no partisan agenda, strictly just the pursuit of information and answers. These videos are highly sourced, with the sources always pinned as the top comment.