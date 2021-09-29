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043 Out Of Darkness, Into The Light: Martin's Testimony -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? WUP 43
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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In Episode 43 Martin gives his testimony of how the Lord lead him through his life out of darkness into the wonderful light found in His Word.

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Islamic Connection
https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA

Charisma of the Spirit
https://youtu.be/RkKByoFdQfU

5 Minutes After You Die
https://youtu.be/wB4q8AMceuY

Christian Berdahl - Distraction Dilemma (Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkG...

The Mystic Realm of Death
https://youtu.be/r4GtU_rqFww

The Wine of Babylon (Christmas)
https://youtu.be/l-VrL3ZBb48

Patriarchs and Prophets
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...

Desire of Ages
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...

The Great Controversy
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...

Acts of The Apostles
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...

Prophets & Kings
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...

Ministry of Healing
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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