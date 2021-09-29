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043 Out Of Darkness, Into The Light: Martin's Testimony -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? WUP 43
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117 views • September 29, 2021
In Episode 43 Martin gives his testimony of how the Lord lead him through his life out of darkness into the wonderful light found in His Word.
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Islamic Connection
https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA
Charisma of the Spirit
https://youtu.be/RkKByoFdQfU
5 Minutes After You Die
https://youtu.be/wB4q8AMceuY
Christian Berdahl - Distraction Dilemma (Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkG...
The Mystic Realm of Death
https://youtu.be/r4GtU_rqFww
The Wine of Babylon (Christmas)
https://youtu.be/l-VrL3ZBb48
Patriarchs and Prophets
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Desire of Ages
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
The Great Controversy
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Acts of The Apostles
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Prophets & Kings
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Ministry of Healing
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wp...
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxk...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Islamic Connection
https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA
Charisma of the Spirit
https://youtu.be/RkKByoFdQfU
5 Minutes After You Die
https://youtu.be/wB4q8AMceuY
Christian Berdahl - Distraction Dilemma (Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gEkG...
The Mystic Realm of Death
https://youtu.be/r4GtU_rqFww
The Wine of Babylon (Christmas)
https://youtu.be/l-VrL3ZBb48
Patriarchs and Prophets
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Desire of Ages
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
The Great Controversy
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Acts of The Apostles
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Prophets & Kings
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
Ministry of Healing
https://egwwritings-a.akamaihd.net/pd...
https://www.ellenwhite.info/books/aud...
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