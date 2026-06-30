Technology and Governance, an interview with Mel K

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Technology is rapidly reshaping society, raising important questions about governance, transparency, automation, and the future of human decision-making. As innovation accelerates, discussions about accountability, public institutions, and emerging technologies continue to spark debate worldwide. Where should the balance be between technological progress and individual freedom? Explore these thought-provoking perspectives and decide for yourself. Watch the latest interview for a deeper look at these ideas and the conversations shaping tomorrow.
#Technology #Innovation #FutureOfWork #Governance #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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