📞Trump Patiently waiting for the Call - Talking 'NOW'?

Patiently waiting for the results of the call

Peskov confirmed that the conversation between Putin and Trump is expected around 4-6 pm Moscow time. (It is between that time NOW)

NEWEST UPDATE: The White House stated Trump and Putin have been speaking on the phone for about an hour, Reuters reports.

However, Adding: 😁 "Don't listen to Peskov, it's his job!"

Putin did not confirm that the conversation with Trump will take place before 6pm

Adding:

Putin and Trump will have to discuss both the normalization of relations between Russia and the US and the situation in Ukraine — Peskov

The conversation between Putin and Trump is one in a chain of painstaking work to improve relations between Russia and the United States, Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

The leaders' conversation will take place on mutual initiative. Global restructuring and "new Yalta" are not topics of conversation, the Russian president's press secretary said in response to a question from TASS