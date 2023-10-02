Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Lt. Col. Pete Chambers–Whatever Comes, The People Are Ready!
Lieutenant Colonel Pete Chambers and Maria Zeee sit down for an in-depth analysis of what the next course of action of the globalists will likely be. Lt. Col. Chambers discusses the intel surrounding a coming major cyber attack, symptoms activated through the technology in the shots and more, reinforcing that we are at war and whatever comes… the people are ready.

