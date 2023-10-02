Maria Zeee & Lt. Col. Pete Chambers–Whatever Comes, The People Are Ready!

Lieutenant Colonel Pete Chambers and Maria Zeee sit down for an in-depth analysis of what the next course of action of the globalists will likely be. Lt. Col. Chambers discusses the intel surrounding a coming major cyber attack, symptoms activated through the technology in the shots and more, reinforcing that we are at war and whatever comes… the people are ready.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.