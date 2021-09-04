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OREGON STATE TROOPER PLACED ON PAID LEAVE AFTER EXPLAINING WHY HE WILL NOT ENFORCE VACCINE MANDATE
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140 views • September 04, 2021
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29-year-old Oregon State Trooper Zachary Kowing is placed on paid leave for making powerful video explaining why he will not be bullied into taking the mandated vaccine:
"Miss governor, I think you’ve forgotten that you were elected by the people; therefore, you work for the people. The title governor does not give free rein to force medical decisions upon us."
A true American hero!
29-year-old Oregon State Trooper Zachary Kowing is placed on paid leave for making powerful video explaining why he will not be bullied into taking the mandated vaccine:
"Miss governor, I think you’ve forgotten that you were elected by the people; therefore, you work for the people. The title governor does not give free rein to force medical decisions upon us."
A true American hero!
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