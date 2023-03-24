https://gettr.com/post/p2ce0ii0498

03/17/2023 April Moss said in her interview with Ava Chen that she was not surprised about Miles Guo's arrest. What's interesting is that six hours after he was arrested, while the FBI agents were still in his apartment on the 18th floor, there was a fire that destroyed most of the room. If FBI agents are still in there, did they set the fire? Where did the fire start?





03/17/2023 艾普莉·莫斯在采访艾娃时表示，她对郭先生被带走的事情并不感到意外，有趣的是，郭先生被带走的6个小时之后，当FBI探员仍在他居住的18楼公寓里的时候，发生了火灾，并且烧毁了大部分的房间。试想一下，当时FBI探员还在那里，是不是就是这些人放的火？这场火究竟从何而起？





