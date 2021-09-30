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Strange metallic-like material that resembles graphene observed after rainfall
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201 views • September 30, 2021
Description from HerbalGurl
La Quinta Columna has referred to a material detected in France after a
rainfall. What is most curious thing is that it tends to clump together
and has a metallic type appearance
La Quinta Columna has referred to a material detected in France after a
rainfall. What is most curious thing is that it tends to clump together
and has a metallic type appearance
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