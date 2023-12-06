Create New Account
Why Isn't [Bidan] Warp-Speeding This?
Son of the Republic
EV Botch Job


The full segment including interview with Nick DiPaolo is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6342430265112

climate changejesse wattersjoe bidenclimate activismrenewable energyidiocracygreen new dealgreen energyracketeeringclimate hoaxideologygreen dreamclimate fraudelectric carmanufactured crisisclimate agendaelectric vehiclegreen fraudcarbon zerocharging stationgreen new scamcarbon reductionclimate racketgreen racket

