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Health Risks of Covid-19 Vaccine (YouTube took this video down)
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330 views • February 17, 2021
Nursing home patients and a doctor die right after taking the covid-19 vaccine. Also men are being told to freeze their sperm before taking the shot.
Sources in Video
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Featured image from (edited):
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Covid-19_San_Salvatore_09.jpg by Alberto Giuliani (creative Commons): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Background music by:
Derek Fietcher from Fantasy & World Music by the Fiechters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAT0BBlSXMY
Check them out:
Amazon mp3 : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FT3TBLN
Bandcamp: https://dbfiechter.bandcamp.com/album/knights-of-the-round-table
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/album/1417593461
Sources in Video
Our website: https://arsenaloftheking.com/
Featured image from (edited):
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Covid-19_San_Salvatore_09.jpg by Alberto Giuliani (creative Commons): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
Background music by:
Derek Fietcher from Fantasy & World Music by the Fiechters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAT0BBlSXMY
Check them out:
Amazon mp3 : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FT3TBLN
Bandcamp: https://dbfiechter.bandcamp.com/album/knights-of-the-round-table
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/album/1417593461
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