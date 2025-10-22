DEATH JAB PUSHING NFL PLAYER DIED SUDDENLY

The same death jab pushing NFL player who demanded the unvaccinated be jailed, dropped dead at just 38 @Chukwu77 September 1, 2021 · 2:58 so lets get these vaccine mandates and Vaccine passports up and running ASAP. We seeing children DIE daily from the unvaccinated selfishness.

Pregnant women at risk too.

PROTECT LIFE. MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses, to protect LIFE

https://x.com/Chukwu77/status/1433187602841092096

###

Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri dies at 38

Jan 2, 2023

Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri, who played for Jacksonville for seven seasons, died Friday, the team confirmed.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fn5UGJW6gwI