DEATH JAB PUSHING NFL PLAYER DIED SUDDENLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The same death jab pushing NFL player who demanded the unvaccinated be jailed, dropped dead at just 38 @Chukwu77 September 1, 2021 · 2:58 so lets get these vaccine mandates and Vaccine passports up and running ASAP. We seeing children DIE daily from the unvaccinated selfishness.
Pregnant women at risk too.
PROTECT LIFE. MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses, to protect LIFE
https://x.com/Chukwu77/status/1433187602841092096
###
Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri dies at 38
Jan 2, 2023
Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri, who played for Jacksonville for seven seasons, died Friday, the team confirmed.