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Zidkenu Calls John B Wells Caravan Show, Saves Humanity from CERN, Converts Klaus Schwab w/ .432 Hz!
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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44 views • July 09, 2022

No it's not the bar scene from Star Wars! It's another Caravan to Midnight show closer by Zidkenu as Elvis enters the building through an open portal with "Put your hand in the hand of the man who stilled the waters...the man from Galilee" Zidkenu saves all humanity once again, this time using .432 Hz which was the main topic of this "Naked Lines Friday" episode 1829 on July 8, 2022. After many interesting callers on this frequency, Zidkenu reminds John B. that he enjoyed a song he sent to him the other day with lyrics on that topic and then how we will use the Golden Ratio of the Great Pyramid to perhaps one day heal people, bringing "the Kingdom of God on earth!" Matt. 6:10 Many more interesting topics, including elections in AZ!


In loving memory of Rosie and Dr. Zelenko...


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

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PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM YOUTUBE which destroyed videos...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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