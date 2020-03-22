Bob Chapman (2009) - 2020-2025 Economic Collapse to be As Bad as Lombard System in the Year 1348

Bob Chapman of the International Forecaster was an American Patriot who had been fighting the globalists and illuminati for over 50 years. As one of the biggest gold and silver stockbrokers of the world, being ex-U.S. counterintelligence he fled to Latin America to escape assassination by the Government for exposing their plans.



He explains how the economic collapse will be camouflaged and covered by using War as a Distraction, stating the crash will be as bad as the deliberate collapse of the Lombard System in the 1348 which took down all banking in Europe. The bankers were thrown out of Venice for their crimes, going to Wales and Holland. The same banking families have been doing the same thing for HUNDREDS OF YEARS.