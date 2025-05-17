BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RABBI SHMULEY'S DAUGHTER THE DILDO SALESMAN 🍆 WANTS TO TELL YOU HOW TO CHRISTIANITY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 1 day ago

Henri Fjord - Rabbi Shmuley’s daughter explains why Christians are heretics and idolaters according to judaism.


“Idolatry… is something that God hates more than anything in the whole world.”


Source: https://x.com/henri_fjord/status/1923275605157482567


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ub33o


Is this the daughter of a rabbi, who sells literal sex toys, mocking the morality of others?


https://x.com/IanMalcolm84/status/1923598126436192607


https://www.dailydot.com/debug/candace-owens-rabbi-schmuley-daughter/


https://www.nst.com.my/world/2019/09/519195/rabbis-daughter-opens-kosher-sex-shop-israel

Keywords
hypocrisydavey and goliath christianityrabbi shmuley boteachchana boteachdildo salesmanjudaism is the inverse of christianity
