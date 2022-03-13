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Preying Mantis: Galactic Loosh Trade by our Insectoid Overlords
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154 views • March 13, 2022
Video sources: "Insectoid Experimentations and Infestations" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeEwmWWt990
"Praying Mantis versus Alien Mantis" https://odysee.com/@PsychicFocus:c/praying-mantis-versus-alien-mantis:2
"Praying Mantis Alien Abduction" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7k-Odmlwhs
"Mantis or Insectoid appearing beings have led the Abductee-Experiencer phenomenon from the beginning of our modern day awareness of it. They appear to be at the higher, if not the highest end of the ET hierarchy since they are most always described as overseeing or have a supervisory role in the abduction procedure process. This is the case whether it is a medical procedure or Human ET Hybrid interaction. This takes place during situations involving baby or child presentations all the way to sexual instruction, interaction and possible telepathic absorption of emotions and sensations. In many such encounters, there is normally a Mantis or Insectoid being directing and observing the other beings and people involved. Regarding these unusual beings and these unusual circumstances, abduction researcher and licensed clinical social worker John Carpenter asked over two decades years ago: “Why would anyone imagine a large bug directing an abduction experience? Is this something we would hope for or desire to see? Subjects sense a higher level of wisdom and functioning in this type of entity. Whatever its purpose or origin, we certainly need further study.” More than twenty years have passed since John Carpenter and other researchers made this observation. Contact between the Mantis or Insectoid beings and Humans has continued and we have learned much more from the Abductee-Experiencers who have consciously recalled memories of being in their presence, and of being “operated” on; of being studied by them and from being shown or accidentally remembering some of their technology."
( http://hybridsrising.com/Hybrid-Project/Hybrids-Rising-Mantis-Insectoids-HP.html )
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Praying Mantis versus Alien Mantis" https://odysee.com/@PsychicFocus:c/praying-mantis-versus-alien-mantis:2
"Praying Mantis Alien Abduction" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7k-Odmlwhs
"Mantis or Insectoid appearing beings have led the Abductee-Experiencer phenomenon from the beginning of our modern day awareness of it. They appear to be at the higher, if not the highest end of the ET hierarchy since they are most always described as overseeing or have a supervisory role in the abduction procedure process. This is the case whether it is a medical procedure or Human ET Hybrid interaction. This takes place during situations involving baby or child presentations all the way to sexual instruction, interaction and possible telepathic absorption of emotions and sensations. In many such encounters, there is normally a Mantis or Insectoid being directing and observing the other beings and people involved. Regarding these unusual beings and these unusual circumstances, abduction researcher and licensed clinical social worker John Carpenter asked over two decades years ago: “Why would anyone imagine a large bug directing an abduction experience? Is this something we would hope for or desire to see? Subjects sense a higher level of wisdom and functioning in this type of entity. Whatever its purpose or origin, we certainly need further study.” More than twenty years have passed since John Carpenter and other researchers made this observation. Contact between the Mantis or Insectoid beings and Humans has continued and we have learned much more from the Abductee-Experiencers who have consciously recalled memories of being in their presence, and of being “operated” on; of being studied by them and from being shown or accidentally remembering some of their technology."
( http://hybridsrising.com/Hybrid-Project/Hybrids-Rising-Mantis-Insectoids-HP.html )
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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