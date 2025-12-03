MA parents expose sex-ed Cartoon tutorials on masturbation & porn for 13-year-olds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massachusetts parents expose 'inclusive' sex-ed: Cartoon tutorials on masturbation and porn for 13-year-olds
A Plymouth, MA school district listed Amaze as a trusted sex-ed resource for middle schoolers — until parents discovered its cartoon videos teach teens how to masturbate, promote porn as "safe exploration," and push gender/sexuality without boundaries.
After backlash, the district pulled some videos but kept Amaze on the recommended list, allowing students to click through to the explicit content from "approved" lessons.
🤔 Has state-funded grooming become a new reality?