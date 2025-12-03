MA parents expose sex-ed Cartoon tutorials on masturbation & porn for 13-year-olds

Massachusetts parents expose 'inclusive' sex-ed: Cartoon tutorials on masturbation and porn for 13-year-olds

A Plymouth, MA school district listed Amaze as a trusted sex-ed resource for middle schoolers — until parents discovered its cartoon videos teach teens how to masturbate, promote porn as "safe exploration," and push gender/sexuality without boundaries.

After backlash, the district pulled some videos but kept Amaze on the recommended list, allowing students to click through to the explicit content from "approved" lessons.

🤔 Has state-funded grooming become a new reality?