Dr.SHIVA™: Policy to Biology Part 1 @CytoSolve® Systems Analysis(6/23)

In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, and Engineer, analyzes Medicine Shortages In America. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-policy-to-biology-why-medicine-shortages-in-america-part-one/





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.

RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA