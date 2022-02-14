© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man steals 13 Year-old Girl’s Canadian Flag & he then ends up Crying like a little girl
Follow
1
Share
Report
555 views • February 14, 2022
Well this is a disgusting video. Watch as a man steals a 13 Year-old girl’s Canadian flag. The pathetic communist man then ends up paying a price and also crying like a little girl at the end of this video. There is of course a word for his type of evil behavior. The word is called karma. These communists act like they are being greatly hurt by conservatives each day. They also portray us as being extremely violent. But it is quite odd how I consistently see those same communists displaying acts of hate and violence.
We seen “mostly peaceful protests” for a whole summer by people fighting in the name of “social justice”. How about the rights of those business owners who lost everything that they had when you burnt down their buildings? The radical left has gone entirely too far and the people on the right have also allowed them for far too long to get away with it. Well this man had had enough of the stupidity and ignorance by liberals and the thief paid a price at the end of the video. Should any type of violence ever be used? Of course not. But grown men should never steal from little girls either without thinking that they may pay a price for doing it. Thanks to Tommy Robinson News for sharing this video on Telegram.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
We seen “mostly peaceful protests” for a whole summer by people fighting in the name of “social justice”. How about the rights of those business owners who lost everything that they had when you burnt down their buildings? The radical left has gone entirely too far and the people on the right have also allowed them for far too long to get away with it. Well this man had had enough of the stupidity and ignorance by liberals and the thief paid a price at the end of the video. Should any type of violence ever be used? Of course not. But grown men should never steal from little girls either without thinking that they may pay a price for doing it. Thanks to Tommy Robinson News for sharing this video on Telegram.
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.