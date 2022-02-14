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Man steals 13 Year-old Girl’s Canadian Flag & he then ends up Crying like a little girl
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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555 views • February 14, 2022
Well this is a disgusting video. Watch as a man steals a 13 Year-old girl’s Canadian flag. The pathetic communist man then ends up paying a price and also crying like a little girl at the end of this video. There is of course a word for his type of evil behavior. The word is called karma. These communists act like they are being greatly hurt by conservatives each day. They also portray us as being extremely violent. But it is quite odd how I consistently see those same communists displaying acts of hate and violence.

We seen “mostly peaceful protests” for a whole summer by people fighting in the name of “social justice”. How about the rights of those business owners who lost everything that they had when you burnt down their buildings? The radical left has gone entirely too far and the people on the right have also allowed them for far too long to get away with it. Well this man had had enough of the stupidity and ignorance by liberals and the thief paid a price at the end of the video. Should any type of violence ever be used? Of course not. But grown men should never steal from little girls either without thinking that they may pay a price for doing it. Thanks to Tommy Robinson News for sharing this video on Telegram.

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