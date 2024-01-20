Pets in Love
Jan 20, 2024
She tries to stop passersby, Tearfully Begging Please Save My ill Fated Baby
Mother cat tries to stop passersby, begging them to save her ill-fated baby. The rescuer met a mother cat on the street, the mother cat kept meowing as if she wanted attention! The mother cat then led the rescuer to where she lived. To their surprise, there were still her 4 children there! However, one of them seems to have passed away. The mother cat was engrossed in caressing her ill-fated baby! She still believes that the kitten is just sleeping soundly! Maybe she didn't realize the harsh truth
Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...
Hello dear friend,
Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.
Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn
Our Channel's Goals and Mission:
- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.
- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.
- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers
Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!
If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!
Thanks alot!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VRojbLhJwM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.