Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here we go! Europe ready to send TROOPS to Ukraine to stop Putin's move | Redacted w Clayton Morris
channel image
The Prisoner
9086 Subscribers
Shop now
294 views
Published Yesterday

Is Europe about to send troops to Ukraine? That's exactly what the U.S. is hoping for following the passage of a $61 billion dollar weapons and aid package.


✅ 💥 Best Way to Invest in Gold and Silver is with Lear Capital ⚡️

👉 Call them today at tel: 800-613-3557

👉 or go to https://LearRedacted.com

⭐️ Get your FREE $3,200 Gold and Silver investor guide from Lear Capital

⭐️Receive up to $15,000 in FREE bonus metals with a qualified purchase

Mirrored - Redacted

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
ukraineeuropetroopsescalation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket