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Marxists & Their Minions Are Certifiably CRAZY | EP 3005-6PM
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20 views • June 22, 2022

Marxists & Their Minions Are Certifiably CRAZY | EP 3005-6PMPresident Trump shared some more Truths about the corrupt Jan 6 kangaroo court and the ‘crazed’ Democrats in general.  The same people that used the corrupt Russia collusion nightmare that we now know was created by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats are after him still.  These people are sick from TDS.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21511


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