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A TIME TRAVEL STORY ABOUT HIDDEN TRUTHS
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288 views • October 09, 2021
GET THE FULL NOVEL - HELIO TROPEZ
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
In this episode I want to introduce you to the novel, Helio Tropez, a time travel epic fantasy exploring subterranean worlds, hidden truths and metaphysical mysteries. If you are a lover of “hero’s journey” type visionary stories…you’ll enjoy this. Here's the first chapter. Then see if you want to be an Advanced Reader.
HELIO TROPEZ on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
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TOPICS COVERED:
---------------------------------
00:30 – How to become an Advanced Reader
01:30 – Book reviews
01:50 – Prologue to Helio Tropez
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
GET THE FULL NOVEL - HELIO TROPEZ
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
WANT TO LISTEN TO THE NEXT 2 CHAPTERS?
Look for Part 2 and 3
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
In this episode I want to introduce you to the novel, Helio Tropez, a time travel epic fantasy exploring subterranean worlds, hidden truths and metaphysical mysteries. If you are a lover of “hero’s journey” type visionary stories…you’ll enjoy this. Here's the first chapter. Then see if you want to be an Advanced Reader.
HELIO TROPEZ on Amazon
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
---------------------------------
00:30 – How to become an Advanced Reader
01:30 – Book reviews
01:50 – Prologue to Helio Tropez
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
GET THE FULL NOVEL - HELIO TROPEZ
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
WANT TO LISTEN TO THE NEXT 2 CHAPTERS?
Look for Part 2 and 3
Keywords
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