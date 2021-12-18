© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING
Follow
4
Share
Report
545 views • December 18, 2021
Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING
Best quote from the video, good advice for adults missing out of things too:
"Parents, you might think that the vaccine offers your child freedoms, even if you know it provides no health benefits to your son or daughter. But what good would that school excursion be if they suffer from a reduction in their heart function for the rest of their lives and will almost certainly shorten their lives if they do get this increasingly found vaccine complication?"
Thanks unknown doctor!
The history of man is the history of crimes, and history can repeat. So, information is a defense. Through this we can build, we must build, a defense against repetition. —Simon Wiesenthal, Baltimore Jewish Times, 1989
“AT NO POINT IN HISTORY
HAVE THE PEOPLE FORCING OTHERS INTO COMPLIANCE BEEN
THE GOOD GUYS.
"The welfare of humanity"
has ALWAYS been the ALIBI of "TYRANTS".
Do you not realize that this vaccine DOES NOT protect you from Covid,
IT DOES HOWEVER "PROTECT YOU" FROM GOVERNMENT OPPRESSION.” -Christine Anderson, EU Parliament
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/2a8b23ab-5d0b-4e1e-aeb1-8d9bac15c8b1
Best quote from the video, good advice for adults missing out of things too:
"Parents, you might think that the vaccine offers your child freedoms, even if you know it provides no health benefits to your son or daughter. But what good would that school excursion be if they suffer from a reduction in their heart function for the rest of their lives and will almost certainly shorten their lives if they do get this increasingly found vaccine complication?"
Thanks unknown doctor!
The history of man is the history of crimes, and history can repeat. So, information is a defense. Through this we can build, we must build, a defense against repetition. —Simon Wiesenthal, Baltimore Jewish Times, 1989
“AT NO POINT IN HISTORY
HAVE THE PEOPLE FORCING OTHERS INTO COMPLIANCE BEEN
THE GOOD GUYS.
"The welfare of humanity"
has ALWAYS been the ALIBI of "TYRANTS".
Do you not realize that this vaccine DOES NOT protect you from Covid,
IT DOES HOWEVER "PROTECT YOU" FROM GOVERNMENT OPPRESSION.” -Christine Anderson, EU Parliament
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/2a8b23ab-5d0b-4e1e-aeb1-8d9bac15c8b1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.