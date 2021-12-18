Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYING

Emergency Room Doctor: "I Am Blowing the Whistle" - "THE VACCINATED ARE DYINGBest quote from the video, good advice for adults missing out of things too:"Parents, you might think that the vaccine offers your child freedoms, even if you know it provides no health benefits to your son or daughter. But what good would that school excursion be if they suffer from a reduction in their heart function for the rest of their lives and will almost certainly shorten their lives if they do get this increasingly found vaccine complication?"Thanks unknown doctor!The history of man is the history of crimes, and history can repeat. So, information is a defense. Through this we can build, we must build, a defense against repetition. —Simon Wiesenthal, Baltimore Jewish Times, 1989“AT NO POINT IN HISTORYHAVE THE PEOPLE FORCING OTHERS INTO COMPLIANCE BEENTHE GOOD GUYS."The welfare of humanity"has ALWAYS been the ALIBI of "TYRANTS".Do you not realize that this vaccine DOES NOT protect you from Covid,IT DOES HOWEVER "PROTECT YOU" FROM GOVERNMENT OPPRESSION.” -Christine Anderson, EU Parliamentmirrored from: