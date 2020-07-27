© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le professeur Yoram Lass : l'epidemie Covid 19 est finie !
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • July 27, 2020
Import YT 11 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdmeujz5jcg&;feature=emb_logo
Chaîne YT samsara7575 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCgnPfhLhMiu3r1ASOK_Ldw
Le professeur Yoram Lass, ancien directeur général du ministère israélien de la Santé est revenu sur l'évolution du Covid-19 en Israël.
Il parle d'hystérie mais cela pourrait bien être autre chose....
Chaîne YT samsara7575 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCgnPfhLhMiu3r1ASOK_Ldw
Le professeur Yoram Lass, ancien directeur général du ministère israélien de la Santé est revenu sur l'évolution du Covid-19 en Israël.
Il parle d'hystérie mais cela pourrait bien être autre chose....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.