Exclusive: Trump Responds to Alex Jones Covid Vax Challenge

Alex Jones details Trump's response to his challenge to come out against the deadly Covid injections.

Pre-order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year RIGHT NOW at the Infowars Store!

Get 25% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!

Get 25% off Super Male Vitality today and reclaim the edge of youth with our best formula yet!