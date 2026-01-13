BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Swiss Lawyer Explains Criminal Complaints Over COVID Vaccines, Informed Consent, and Liability
StuffYouShouldWatch
StuffYouShouldWatch
22 followers
27 views • 1 day ago

In this in-depth conversation, Swiss attorney Phillip Kruse joins Dr. Klaus Schustereder to explain a series of criminal complaints filed in Switzerland related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Representing individuals who report serious health injuries following vaccination, Kruse outlines the legal arguments against Swissmedic, Switzerland’s authority responsible for authorizing medical products, as well as against doctors and institutions involved in administering the injections.


Kruse describes how the complaints allege failures to meet minimum legal standards for authorization, inadequate disclosure of risks, misleading public information, and insufficient pharmacovigilance. He explains the concept of informed consent under Swiss law, noting that invasive medical treatments without proper disclosure and written consent may constitute criminal offenses. The discussion also addresses liability within vaccination centers, chains of command, and avenues for compensation for affected individuals.


The interview further examines the broader pandemic response, including the reliance on PCR testing, pressure placed on medical professionals, restrictions on alternative treatments, and the role of the World Health Organization. Kruse discusses proposed changes to international health regulations and raises concerns about future emergency powers, surveillance, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

Update (January 2026): 
Since this interview was recorded in February 2023, additional materials related to the legal actions discussed have been published online. In 2024, an updated executive summary of the criminal complaint filed by Swiss attorney Phillip Kruse was released, expanding on the original allegations concerning COVID-19 vaccine authorization, informed consent, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory responsibility. These documents indicate that legal analysis and evidence compilation continued beyond the period covered in the interview. As of early 2025, there has been no widely reported confirmation in mainstream Swiss or international media that a formal criminal prosecution has been opened or adjudicated by Swiss authorities in connection with these complaints. Publicly available information suggests that the matter remains legally contested, with ongoing debate and documentation, but without a publicly confirmed court outcome. Viewers are encouraged to consult official Swiss legal sources for any subsequent procedural developments.

Disclaimer:
The views and opinions expressed in this interview are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of DoctorsTalk. The content presented is for informational and discussion purposes only and should not be considered medical, legal, or professional advice. Viewers should consult qualified healthcare and legal professionals for advice specific to their individual circumstances.

Keywords
vaccine injurywhohuman rightsinformed consentvaccine safetypcr testingmrnapandemic responsecovid vaccinescriminal complaintmedical liabilitypharmacovigilanceemergency authorizationlegal accountabilityswissmedicpublic health law
