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THIS VACCINE MUST BE BEYOND SINISTER! THE MORE THESE BUFFOON PROFESSIONAL LIARS BEG YOU TO GET IT...
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230 views • May 19, 2021
Video taken from Alpha Punisher. - I cannot listen to this shit about vaccines anymore. If people do not understand the fact that our government (and others) pushing so hard for vaccines MUST MAKE THEM EVIL, I cannot help them. Our government has never pushed for something so hard and told people to "do their part" except for taxes, AND THEY ARE ILLEGAL!!!!!!
Telegram: https://t.me/alphapunisher1776
Telegram: https://t.me/alphapunisher1776
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