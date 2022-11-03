Create New Account
23 yr old mom killed by the bioweapon shot - there is a fundraiser for the child
Jim Crenshaw


Nov 2, 2022


Any money saved will be stolen by the banksters before this kid gets a shot at it. Looks like Gramma and Grampa have a life changing event on their hands. Where is daddy? Who all is vaccinated. Who will take care of the child if all the vaccinated die off? The state? Good luck with that one. So sad I feel sorry for the children.

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5OpAQ5Qul16/

