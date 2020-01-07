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New stem cell back treatment for herniated discs - DBC
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34 views • January 07, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic // (833) 445-9089 // [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic //
In this video we will introduce you to our new stem cell back treatment for herniated discs. We see a lot of people out there with herniated discs and there's not really much you can do about it because the way I like to look at it is think you've got two vertebrae, and in between there you've got the disc.
This leads to a lot of different problems and mainly a lot of pain and nerve damage.
With the new treatment, we work with an orthopedic surgeon here who's very, very skilled, and this is a treatment that has been done in Europe and Asia since the 1980s, they put you under general anesthesia and then they actually inject ozone into the disc. Now what that does is it's able to break down some of the tissue inside of the disc and actually shrink it. So that the herniation will go down, it won't impinge, and you're not going to have that pain. Then what we're also doing with that, which is a step further than anyone has been doing, is we go in with four injections around the most affected disc of 25 million mesenchymal stem cells. So what that's going to do is we're going to shrink the bulging disc so you're not having impingement, and then we're going to strengthen everything around with the mesenchymal stem cells. This will eliminate pain, reduce the inflammation, repair nerve damage and get you feeling better again! For more information on the new treatment or any back stem cell treatment get a hold of us.
In this video we will introduce you to our new stem cell back treatment for herniated discs. We see a lot of people out there with herniated discs and there's not really much you can do about it because the way I like to look at it is think you've got two vertebrae, and in between there you've got the disc.
This leads to a lot of different problems and mainly a lot of pain and nerve damage.
With the new treatment, we work with an orthopedic surgeon here who's very, very skilled, and this is a treatment that has been done in Europe and Asia since the 1980s, they put you under general anesthesia and then they actually inject ozone into the disc. Now what that does is it's able to break down some of the tissue inside of the disc and actually shrink it. So that the herniation will go down, it won't impinge, and you're not going to have that pain. Then what we're also doing with that, which is a step further than anyone has been doing, is we go in with four injections around the most affected disc of 25 million mesenchymal stem cells. So what that's going to do is we're going to shrink the bulging disc so you're not having impingement, and then we're going to strengthen everything around with the mesenchymal stem cells. This will eliminate pain, reduce the inflammation, repair nerve damage and get you feeling better again! For more information on the new treatment or any back stem cell treatment get a hold of us.
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