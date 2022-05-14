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Shroud of Turin - The Fabric of Time 4-24-22
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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140 views • May 14, 2022
Shroud of Turin - The Fabric of Time! A documentary on the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin - Facts Revealed! DON'T MISS THIS!

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Video: The Fabric of Time
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Released on: 2012-09-26
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